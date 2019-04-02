BoostCoin (BOST) Market Cap Reaches $18,057.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BoostCoin has a market cap of $18,057.00 and $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00022315 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00022113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00120382 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

