Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 872.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,976,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,869 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,391,000. Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 759,476 shares during the period. Finally, Pension Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Pension Partners LLC now owns 725,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 673,998 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

