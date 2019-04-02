Boltwood Capital Management Acquires New Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in KLA-Tencor by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

KLAC opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $124.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

