BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of AG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 1,999,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 226.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

