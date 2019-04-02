BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AG. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
Shares of AG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 1,999,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 226.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
