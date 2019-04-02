BMC Stock (BMCH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMCH. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

BMC Stock stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.94. 435,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,408. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $92,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,500. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

