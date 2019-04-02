Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) Holdings Boosted by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,740 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund makes up 3.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 28,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,162. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

