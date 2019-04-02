BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

MYF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,149. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $14.84.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

