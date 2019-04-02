Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:MUH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,526. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (MUH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/blackrock-muniholdings-fund-ii-inc-muh-plans-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.