BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE remained flat at $$14.18 on Tuesday. 28,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,822. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

