BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 71,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,113. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,304.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $356,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $592,878,814 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

