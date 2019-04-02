BlackRock Inc. Sells 176,553 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,302,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $70,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,723,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,222,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,605,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,082,000 after purchasing an additional 435,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,082,000 after purchasing an additional 435,707 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

