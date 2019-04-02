BlackRock Inc. Has $74.30 Million Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,799,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of BMC Stock worth $74,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 321.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 530,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 404,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 681.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 354,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,887,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after buying an additional 296,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 97.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 294,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 95.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 162,202 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $92,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,500. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

