BlackRock Inc. Acquires 12,770 Shares of Middlesex Water (MSEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.91% of Middlesex Water worth $69,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $115,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $214,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

