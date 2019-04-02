BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

