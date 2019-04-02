Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 266,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,008. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

