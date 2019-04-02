BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.54

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

