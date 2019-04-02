Black Iron (BKI) Trading Up 14.3%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,169,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 669,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops ferrous metal in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Kryvyi Rih. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

