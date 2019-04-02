Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $271,695.00 and $21,827.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00413414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.01566312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00234912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 14,099,020 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

