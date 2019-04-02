Bitcoin Red Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $72,435.00 and $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00413778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.01558537 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00236131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.