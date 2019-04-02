BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.30% of BioTelemetry worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 4,904.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.96. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $6,542,412.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $576,602.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,677.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,198 shares of company stock worth $12,419,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAT. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti set a $95.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

