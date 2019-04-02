BIOLASE (BIOL) and Nobel Biocare (NBHGF) Head-To-Head Review

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BIOLASE has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $46.15 million 1.12 -$21.52 million ($0.85) -2.88 Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nobel Biocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -46.62% -95.21% -46.54% Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BIOLASE and Nobel Biocare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Nobel Biocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

