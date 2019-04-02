BidaskClub Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $689.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.