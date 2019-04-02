BidaskClub Lowers PDC Energy (PDCE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital set a $55.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered PDC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.58.

PDCE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $125,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,897,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,317,000 after buying an additional 419,986 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 982,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 391,012 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

