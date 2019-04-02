BidaskClub Downgrades Incyte (INCY) to Hold

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $85.95 on Monday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,324 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $186,630,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.