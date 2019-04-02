BidaskClub Downgrades Incyte (INCY) to Hold

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.
Shares of INCY opened at $85.95 on Monday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,925,324 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $186,630,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
