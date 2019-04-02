BHP Group (BHP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton is poised to gain from its focus on investment plans across iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum. The company is trying to make its operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain. Over the last year, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. BHP has sold its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion, to simplify and strengthen its portfolio, and generate shareholder returns. Moreover, a solid cash-flow position, lower debt levels and higher operational efficacy will likely strengthen BHP Billiton’s competency. The company will benefit from the recent surge in iron-ore prices, triggered by the impending shortage in supply following the dam burst at one of Vale's mines. However, an oversupply situation in the mining market will likely hurt the company’s results.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

BHP stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

