Press coverage about BEST (NYSE:BSTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BEST earned a news impact score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BEST’s ranking:

Get BEST alerts:

NYSE BSTI remained flat at $$5.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,012. BEST has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BEST (BSTI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.38” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/best-bsti-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-1-38.html.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.