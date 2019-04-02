Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $392,356.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,514.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,469. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 61.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $54.41 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

