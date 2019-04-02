Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Compass Point set a $24.00 price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,481. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $858,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott bought 1,050 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $30,628.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,935.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,621 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 295,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

