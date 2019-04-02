Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,618 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

NYSE:RCL opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $2,364,288.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

