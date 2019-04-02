Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ares Management by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,753,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ares Management by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 1,500,871 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,856,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 940,186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/belpointe-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-ares-management-corp-ares.html.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.