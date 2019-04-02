Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

TSE BXE opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

