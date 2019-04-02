Belden Inc. (BDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Belden posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 364,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,421. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 144,468 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

