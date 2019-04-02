Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beasley Broadcast Group an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 866.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $993,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.05. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.