BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Insider Buys £151,200 in Stock

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) insider Stephen King acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,569.58).

Shares of LON BBA opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. BBA Aviation plc has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

BBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

