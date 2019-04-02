Bayer (BAYRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Bayer has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bayer had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

