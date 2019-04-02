Bayer AG (BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Bayer has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

