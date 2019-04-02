Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after acquiring an additional 425,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock worth $17,276,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,478. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

