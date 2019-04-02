Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 563,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,586. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $99.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,202. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/bath-savings-trust-co-cuts-position-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.