Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 265 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $405.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.97. The stock had a trading volume of 255,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

