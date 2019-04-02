Basf (BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.55 ($86.69).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €66.78 ($77.65) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.