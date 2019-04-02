Barclays PLC Has $499,000 Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,438.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

