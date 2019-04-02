Barclays PLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 144,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after buying an additional 203,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,667,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 220,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIMO. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/barclays-plc-has-460000-holdings-in-silicon-motion-technology-corp-simo.html.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.