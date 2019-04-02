Barclays PLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Seacor worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CKH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 52.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,420,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,571.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

CKH stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.80). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Barclays PLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/barclays-plc-has-447000-holdings-in-seacor-holdings-inc-ckh.html.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.