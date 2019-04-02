Baozun Inc (BZUN) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baozun were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 473.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

