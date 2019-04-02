Baozun (BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $41.54

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $41.54. Baozun shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2169412 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 3.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 479,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,313,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,708 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/baozun-bzun-shares-gap-up-to-41-54.html.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.