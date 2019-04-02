Banner (BANR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Banner has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Banner will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Banner by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,321,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,446,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

