Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.32 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.45% of Chico’s FAS worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $497.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura set a $6.00 price target on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

