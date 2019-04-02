Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 296,779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

