Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.61 Million Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 122,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

