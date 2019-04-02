Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Cna Financial worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 268,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

